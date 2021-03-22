Zacks: Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.45. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGC shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 66.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

PGC stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $592.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

