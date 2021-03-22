Zacks: Analysts Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $652.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,448.89 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $425.38 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,730.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,492.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9,055.00 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

