Zacks: Analysts Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. HEICO reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.18.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 803,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,424,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after buying an additional 50,946 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in HEICO by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $125.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a twelve month low of $63.82 and a twelve month high of $141.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

