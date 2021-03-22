Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. Clarivate posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $25.91 on Friday. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

