Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is ($0.20). Visteon posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 657.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Visteon stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.14. 500,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visteon has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $147.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Visteon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Visteon by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

