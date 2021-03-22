Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

TNP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,632. The firm has a market cap of $199.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

