Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.07. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,480,000 after acquiring an additional 879,615 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $64,045,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $47,583,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT opened at $78.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

