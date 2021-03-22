Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.53. Lennox International posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $11.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $13.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share.

LII has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

NYSE:LII traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.23 and a 200-day moving average of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $319.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,781 shares of company stock worth $4,117,573 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lennox International by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

