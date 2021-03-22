Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.86 Million

Brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report $314.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $304.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.68 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $288.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. 296,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,403. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

