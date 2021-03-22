YGGDRASH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $86,120.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 46.3% against the dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $86,120.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.00641861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00069117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

