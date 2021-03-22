Xuez Price Tops $0.0287 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. Xuez has a total market cap of $115,136.81 and $74,026.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,982,673 coins and its circulating supply is 4,016,240 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

