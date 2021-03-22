Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is Skye Global Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up 6.7% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $287,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Workday by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

WDAY stock traded up $8.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.44. 35,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

