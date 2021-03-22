WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

WETF stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $951.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

