Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Barclays raised shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $131.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.90, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.83. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

