Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wingstop.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.
In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.
NASDAQ:WING opened at $131.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.90, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.83. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $172.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.
