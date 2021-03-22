Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.11.

WSM opened at $174.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average is $109.75. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $177.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 228,352 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

