Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $136.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.11.

NYSE WSM opened at $174.84 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $177.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

