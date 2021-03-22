Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $104.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $91.84 on Monday. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,206.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,936,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 594,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 56,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

