Western Digital (WDC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/19/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

3/8/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

3/1/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

2/24/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

1/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2021 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

1/26/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $70.33. 3,257,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.74 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

