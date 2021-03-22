Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:WEA opened at $13.88 on Monday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $14.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

