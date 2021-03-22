Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MNP opened at $14.97 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

