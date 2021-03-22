WeOwn Trading Up 40.4% Over Last Week (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WeOwn has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $240,417.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.50 or 0.00643108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00023858 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

