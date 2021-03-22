Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 187,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

ECF stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.