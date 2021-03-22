Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of COOP stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.