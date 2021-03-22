Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 244,090 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.47% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIC. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. Research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.