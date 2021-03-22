Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,316 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in News by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in News by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in News by 520.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in News by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,692,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in News by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

