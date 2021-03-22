Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 808 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 808 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,203,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9,288.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 305,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,566,000 after acquiring an additional 302,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

GS stock opened at $344.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.26 and a 12 month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.