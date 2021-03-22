Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $113.24 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

