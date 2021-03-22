WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18.

