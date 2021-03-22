WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 1,757 Shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Pacer WealthShield ETF comprises about 1.1% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 978,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PWS opened at $31.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25.

