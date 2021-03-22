WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,755,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,342,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88.

