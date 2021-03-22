WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Floor & Decor by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Shares of FND stock opened at $97.61 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

