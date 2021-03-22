WealthShield Partners LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 993.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,723 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $31.38 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

