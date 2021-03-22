WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $749,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,039.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,043.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,762.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

