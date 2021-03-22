Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) saw strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 92,925 shares.The stock last traded at $20.34 and had previously closed at $20.77.

WSBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $512.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $403,538.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,496 shares of company stock worth $854,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.