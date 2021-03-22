Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Waters by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $268.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.30.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

