Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives $23.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

