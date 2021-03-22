Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Down 4.6%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.48. Approximately 48,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,502,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

VUZI has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. Vuzix’s revenue was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vuzix by 88.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

