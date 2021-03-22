Voyager Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.36 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $4.63 or 0.00008098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $13.36 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00051068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.53 or 0.00645109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00023851 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Voyager Token Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

