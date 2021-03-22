VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $3,858.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 166.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00051054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00018444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.39 or 0.00646070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00068900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00023804 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,662,820 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

