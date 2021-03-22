Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €47.00 by Independent Research

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by Independent Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.80 ($53.88).

VOS traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during trading on Monday, reaching €41.80 ($49.18). 13,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.18 million and a PE ratio of 42.70. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €25.75 ($30.29) and a fifty-two week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

