Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 123.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE VNO traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,602. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 165.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.