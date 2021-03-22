Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,100,000 after acquiring an additional 298,649 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after buying an additional 180,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,673,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $107.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

