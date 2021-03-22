Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after buying an additional 1,324,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.23.

Shares of LI opened at $26.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

