Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $521,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $160.16 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,001.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.65 and a 200 day moving average of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.