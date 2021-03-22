Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $454,000 Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 110,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,433,000 after buying an additional 70,551 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 489,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after buying an additional 167,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 122,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,056,411.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $259,301.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,975 shares of company stock worth $4,840,742. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

