Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $540,000 in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.09% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $19.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $923.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

