Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,931 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

AJG stock opened at $121.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

