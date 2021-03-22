Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 41.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

