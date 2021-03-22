Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $84.73 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.18.

