Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 422,918 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,781,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,918 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $354,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.77. 380,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,367,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.